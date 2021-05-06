Markets

May 6, 2021

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 down 19

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 19 points (0.3%) to 7074.

 

  • Adbri (+1.6%); said Construction Materials demand was robust and YTD trading has been in line with expectations.
  • ASX (-0.6%); said it is on track to meet FY21 growth guidance of 8-9%.
  • Eclipx (+9%); 1H profit doubles to $37.8m but revenue down 0.7% and wont pay a dividend.
  • National Aust Bank (-2.4%); 1H result. Lots of numbers – 1H profit $3.21bn vs $$1.31bn last year.  Revenue -1.5%.  Div 60c vs 30c last year and est 56c.  The analyst call is on as I write so there will be more to come on this.
  • Nearmap (-14%);  said it will defend itself against a patent infringement complaint by a rival aerial mapping company.  A complaint filed in the US District Court in Utah by Washington-based EagleView Technologies and Pictometry International, which merged in 2013. The complaint alleges patent infringement relating to the plaintiffs’ roof-estimation technology, Nearmap said.
  • Qantas (-2%); lots of news – will retain Sydney as HQ, Jetstar to remain in Melb.   Will launch non-stop flights from Sydney to NY/London when, well, you know.  ACCC seeks to block Qantas/Japan Air deal.
  • Star Entertainment (-2.2%); 2H trading showing improving trends.  Jan-May revenue +37%. Slots and Gold Coast very strong….
  • Southern Cross Media (+5%); 3Q Advertising revenue -4.3% vs guidance of 6-8% lower.  Upgraded EBITDA guidance.
  • TPG Telecom (); CFO Steve Banfield resigns.
  • Other companies presenting at the Macq Conference today include;  Appen -8%  Bank of Qld -1%    Breville -1.8%  Cleanaway -1%   Emeco +9%  JB HiFi -1.2%   Link -0.4% Skycity  -0.3%down 19
Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

More Related Articles

Immutep: A leader in a league alongside global Pharma giants

And NAB Makes Three with Solid Rebound

Westpac Back in the Naughty Corner Again

Home Approvals through the Roof

Green Shoots Emerge for Dividends

Things on the Up at Amcor