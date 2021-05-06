Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 down 19

ASX200 down 19 points (0.3%) to 7074.
- Adbri (+1.6%); said Construction Materials demand was robust and YTD trading has been in line with expectations.
- ASX (-0.6%); said it is on track to meet FY21 growth guidance of 8-9%.
- Eclipx (+9%); 1H profit doubles to $37.8m but revenue down 0.7% and wont pay a dividend.
- National Aust Bank (-2.4%); 1H result. Lots of numbers – 1H profit $3.21bn vs $$1.31bn last year. Revenue -1.5%. Div 60c vs 30c last year and est 56c. The analyst call is on as I write so there will be more to come on this.
- Nearmap (-14%); said it will defend itself against a patent infringement complaint by a rival aerial mapping company. A complaint filed in the US District Court in Utah by Washington-based EagleView Technologies and Pictometry International, which merged in 2013. The complaint alleges patent infringement relating to the plaintiffs’ roof-estimation technology, Nearmap said.
- Qantas (-2%); lots of news – will retain Sydney as HQ, Jetstar to remain in Melb. Will launch non-stop flights from Sydney to NY/London when, well, you know. ACCC seeks to block Qantas/Japan Air deal.
- Star Entertainment (-2.2%); 2H trading showing improving trends. Jan-May revenue +37%. Slots and Gold Coast very strong….
- Southern Cross Media (+5%); 3Q Advertising revenue -4.3% vs guidance of 6-8% lower. Upgraded EBITDA guidance.
- TPG Telecom (); CFO Steve Banfield resigns.
- Other companies presenting at the Macq Conference today include; Appen -8% Bank of Qld -1% Breville -1.8% Cleanaway -1% Emeco +9% JB HiFi -1.2% Link -0.4% Skycity -0.3%down 19