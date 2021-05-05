Broker News

May 5, 2021

STA – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgans assesses the company is now fully funded for the Coburn project development, following a successful bond issue of US$60m and capital raising $122m.

While the equity raising at 20.5cps was below the broker’s estimates, the dilution is offset by increasing commodity price forecasts. The Add rating is maintained and the target price is increased to $0.52 from $0.47.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $0.52.Current Price is $0.21. Difference: $0.31 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If STA meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 60% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

DHG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

NCK – Citi rates the stock as Buy

FLT – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

EEG – Morgans rates the stock as Buy

SUN – Citi rates the stock as Buy

CHC – UBS rates the stock as Buy