Broker News

May 5, 2021

NCK – Citi rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Trading conditions appear slightly better than previously forecast and with an elevated order book at the end of April combined with housing tailwinds Citi finds its FY22 forecasts are looking increasingly conservative.

Citi estimates sales growth during the four months to April was 73% with written sales order growth to the tune of 95%. The broker calculates the gap between sales and written order growth that was observed in the first half is narrowing and, in turn, this suggests freight constraints are being reduced.

The broker reiterates a Buy rating, noting a dividend yield of 8% and a strong balance sheet that can support acquisitions. Target is $12.05.

Sector: Retailing.

 

Target price is $12.05.Current Price is $10.29. Difference: $1.76 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If NCK meets the Citi target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

DHG – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

STA – Morgans rates the stock as Add

FLT – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

EEG – Morgans rates the stock as Buy

SUN – Citi rates the stock as Buy

CHC – UBS rates the stock as Buy