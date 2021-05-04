Stockholdings at Record Levels, Digital Advertising Booming, and 500 Million Gene-Hacked Mosquitoes Unleashed

Also, more than 90 new airlines are launching in 2021.

Some entrepreneurs say these conditions are just right for launching a new airline or expanding. In Australia, airline Rex is expanding from regional routes to the major cities in ways that wouldn’t have been possible before the pandemic. John Sharp, Rex’s deputy chairman, said, “Covid created the opportunity for us to overcome all the barriers that would normally prevent us from doing such a thing.”

🎮 Gaming

Microsoft’s digital store on PC cuts the cut it takes on PC games from 30% to 12%, reducing them from Steam-level pricing (30%) to Epic Games-level pricing (12%). Microsoft’s store doesn’t seem very popular for PC games beyond Microsoft-owned titles like Minecraft and Flight Simulator.

“We want to make sure that we’re competitive in the market,” said Sarah Bond, a Microsoft vice president who leads the gaming ecosystem organization. “Our objective is to have a leading revenue share and really a leading platform.”

⚙️ Mobility

There were more rejiggings in the autonomous car industry, with Toyota buying Lyft’s autonomous car division, Level 5, for $550 million. Level 5 was started in 2017 to develop a self-driving system and is separate from the Motional robotaxi JV that Lyft continues to have with Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv.

The deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, brings to an end Lyft’s four-year journey toward developing and deploying its own self-driving cars.

Alstom SA expects to have its first hydrogen-powered passenger train running on German rails by March 2022.

Alstom has been promoting trains that run on fuel cells for more than five years as an alternative to carbon-emitting diesel engines. In addition to the German project, the world’s second-biggest rail equipment supplier won an order earlier this month from France’s national railroad for a dual hydrogen-electric train and has garnered other contracts in Germany and Italy.

The all-electric Porsche Taycan comes with an optional active safety subscription. It’s not that material (0.5% of the car’s recommended price if the subscription is paid upfront) but may signal a change in how car manufacturers think about their vehicles.

The what, in this case, isn’t as interesting as the how. Taking a cue from Tesla, Porsche is finally treating its 5,000-pound computer like the SAS platform that it is. It’s selling a slightly brighter shade of green like a Netflix subscription or some kind of extra swag in a video game. Get ready to see a lot more of this.

🔋 Batteries

Ford plans to manufacture its own batteries for electric vehicles.

Ford said Tuesday it plans to open a $185 million battery-development center in southeast Michigan next year. The Dearborn, Mich.-based auto maker eventually plans to manufacture its own battery cells, product chief Hau Thai-Tang said during a media call Tuesday.

Janus Energy, an Australian company, plans to test swappable batteries for electric trucks driving between Sydney and Brisbane.

“What we’ve been able to do is create a standard battery form factor that can fit in 90% of trucks. You can liken the model to a swap-and-go gas bottle. You don’t care what gas bottle you get, as long as you get your 9kg of gas. That’s how we’ve designed the system.”

☁️ Cloud Computing

The major cloud vendors all saw significant growth in the quarter; they’re also moving up the stack by making huge investments in AI and higher-level services.

The announcements indicate AWS is doubling its efforts to target industry verticals as part of its strategy and reaching new audiences beyond its core developer and IT communities, such as business leaders and operations executives. In focusing on higher-level services targeting industry and business problems, it is also trying to become more purposeful with the new products it releases.

🧱 Advanced Materials

3D printing a house can cost half as much and take half the time.

And unlike traditional homes, which can take weeks or even months to frame out, the walls and foundation of a 3D-printed home can be ready in as little as two days, with only a three or four person crew. All of these factors brings the production costs of a 3D-printed house down to as little as $4,000 per unit.

A Dutch couple have become Europes’s first tenants of a fully 3D-printed house.

This house in Italy took 200 hours to 3D-print from local soil.