Morning Report: US sharemarkets were mixed on Monday

Berkshire Hathaway shares rose 1.6% after Warren Buffett’s conglomerate reported a 20% surge in earnings. Shares of Verizon rose 0.2% after the telecom giant said it will sell its media group to Apollo Global Management for US$5 billion. Moderna shares rose 4.0% after a vaccine supply deal with COVAX. Pfizer (+3.1%) will begin exporting US made doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Gap shares rose 7.2%, but Estee Lauder (-7.9%) missed analysts’ estimates for third-quarter sales. Tesla (-3.5%) and Amazon (-2.3%) dragged down the Nasdaq index. The Dow Jones index rose by 238 points or 0.7%. The S&P 500 index gained 0.3%, but the Nasdaq index dropped 67.5 points or 0.5%.