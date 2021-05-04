Markets / Video

May 4, 2021

Evening Report: ASX lifts as RBA upgrades forecasts but remains on hold

By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao

Aussie shares have closed higher for a second day in a row. The ASX 200 rose 39pts or 0.56% to 7,068 as energy and mining stocks outperformed. Gold miners were some of the big winners for the day. Tech was again the major laggard.

