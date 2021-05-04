Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 21

ASX200 up 21 points (0.3%) to 7050.
- Reserve Bank Interest Rate decision at 2.30pm. Anybody expecting a change?
- The Macquarie conference starts today with 99 companies presenting over the next 3 days.
- AGL (+1.6%); said it is forging ahead with plans to split the business and that the sudden departure last month of former CEO didn’t change the rationale for the major restructuring proposed in March.
- Computershare (-0.5%); maintained FY21 earnings guidance after a stronger-than-expected performance by its issuer services business helped offset the impact of reduced levels of corporate bankruptcies.
- Flight Centre (-1.1%); expecting 2H losses to be in line with 1H losses but is seeing post covid recovery taking shape.
- Nick Scali (-1.8%); reiterated its Feb 4 announcement that trading momentum is positive with 1H sales +52%.
- Nine Entertainment (+0.7%); 3Q ad revenue grew by 6% yoy. Expects costs to fall 3% yoy. Stan Sports subscribers approaching 150,000.
- Ramsay Health (-0.7%); 3Q patient revenues/admissions +4% yoy.
- Seek (+2.6%); will pay shareholders a 20c div after completing the sell-down of its stake in Chinese jobs portal Zhaopin.
- Also presenting at the Macq conference today ; Dexus Domain Domino’s Pizza NIB Holdings Oil Search St Barbara Super Retail Transurban Vicinity Centres