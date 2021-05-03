Markets / Video

May 3, 2021

Evening Report: Banks stand out as ASX closes flat

By James Tao | More Articles by James Tao

In what was a rather flat day to start the week and month,. the major banks were the big improvers led by Westpac (WBC), which impressed investors with its first half profit results. Technology and resources weighed most as most sectors fell.

