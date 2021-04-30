Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 down 47

ASX200 down 47 points (0.7%) to 7035.
- AMP (-1.8%); AGM is today. Should be a fun meeting………
- ANZ (-0.5%); said its 1H cash profit will take An $817m hit due to several large or notable items, incl remediation charges and goodwill write downs. Result is due next week.
- Beach (-23%); cut its production forecast for FY21 and withdrew its five-year outlook, after downgrading an estimate of reserves in its Western Flank operation in Australia’s Cooper Basin.
- Cimic (-1%); said 1Q net profit was weaker than a year ago, but that it had increased its pipeline of work and that the outlook across its core markets was positive.
- Mesoblast (+12%); said the 60 day results of remestemcel-L showed a reduced mortality rate of 46% by day 60 in under 65 year olds.
- Origin (+1.2%); said 3Q revenue was lifted by higher LNG prices, but its energy markets division experienced reduced sales volumes for both gas and power.
- PointsBet (+6.3%); said active clients 285,500 vs 106,000 a year ago. Hiring Paige Spiranac was a good move……
- Resmed (-5%); reported a 3Q loss of 54c vs $1.12 profit last Q. The co said the swing to loss was predominantly due to the additional income tax reserve of $254.8m
- Sezzle (+6.5%); intends to file for a US IPO. Also said active merchants 34,000 vs 12,715 a year ago.
- Westpac (-0.4%); report earnings on Monday.
