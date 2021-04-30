Markets

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 down 47

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 down 47 points (0.7%) to 7035.

 

  • AMP (-1.8%);  AGM is today.  Should be a fun meeting………
  • ANZ (-0.5%); said its 1H cash profit will take An $817m hit due to several large or notable items, incl remediation charges and goodwill write downs.  Result is due next week.
  • Beach (-23%); cut its production forecast for FY21 and withdrew its five-year outlook, after downgrading an estimate of reserves in its Western Flank operation in Australia’s Cooper Basin.
  • Cimic (-1%); said 1Q net profit was weaker than a year ago, but that it had increased its pipeline of work and that the outlook across its core markets was positive.
  • Mesoblast (+12%); said the 60 day results of remestemcel-L showed a reduced mortality rate of 46% by day 60 in under 65 year olds.
  • Origin (+1.2%); said 3Q revenue was lifted by higher LNG prices, but its energy markets division experienced reduced sales volumes for both gas and power.
  • PointsBet (+6.3%); said active clients 285,500 vs 106,000 a year ago.    Hiring Paige Spiranac was a good move……
  • Resmed (-5%); reported a 3Q loss of 54c vs $1.12 profit last Q.  The co said the swing to loss was predominantly due to the additional income tax reserve of $254.8m
  • Sezzle (+6.5%); intends to file for a US IPO.   Also said active merchants 34,000 vs 12,715 a year ago.
  • Westpac (-0.4%); report earnings on Monday.

 

Friday Dad Joke;

The man who invented Strepsils has passed away.    Apparently, there’ll be no coffin at his funeral……..

