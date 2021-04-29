Fortescue Remains on Track for Huge Year

Fortescue metals met guidance for third quarter iron ore exports, reporting 42.3 million tonnes were shipped in the three months to March, the same as in the March quarter a year ago.

Full year guidance for shipments in the June 30 year were left unchanged at 178 million tonnes to 182 million tonnes and C1 costs of $US13.5 to $US14/wet metric tonne) were also unchanged.

Fortescue said it mined 53.6 million tonnes of ore and rock in the three months to March.

Fortescue’s average revenue of $US143 tonne, up 17% from the previous quarter.

“Against the backdrop of the record performance in our iron ore business and our clean energy focus, Fortescue is well-placed to finish the financial year strongly, as we continue to meet demand from our customers and deliver value for all stakeholders,” CEO Elizabeth Gaines said in the statement to the ASX.

Iron ore prices eased back overnight but remain near record highs above $US192 a tonne for 62% fe fines delivered to northern China. Fortescue ships a lot of 58% Fe fines which eased a fraction to $US169.86 a tonne.

Fortescue’s capital expenditure has been revised higher to $US3.5 billion to $US3.7 billion from a previous range of $US3 billion to $US3.4 billion.

The company reported net debt of US$1 billion at the end of March.