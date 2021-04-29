ANP – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Over the next six months, Morgans expects catalysts to de-risk the regulatory pathway and build upon a strong business case for global pharma interest.

The third quarter cash flow report showed Morgans there’s sufficient cash to see out a number of these catalysts in the short term. The Speculative Buy and $0.38 target price are maintained.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences.

Target price is $0.38.Current Price is $0.21. Difference: $0.17 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ANP meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 81% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).