Broker News

April 28, 2021

SGR – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Credit Suisse believes solid gaming demand will support earnings, with domestic premium mass business particularly robust in Sydney. On the Gold Coast, where there have been no pandemic-related shutdowns in the current half-year, January-February revenue was up in high single digits.

The broker believes the company can incrementally retire debt in the second half amid upgraded earnings. Queen’s Wharf is on track for opening in 2022 although the broker lowers estimates for FY23 to reflect the drag on timing associated with the ramp up of the venue.

Neutral retained. Target is raised to $4.00 from $3.85.

Sector: Consumer Services.

 

Target price is $4.00.Current Price is $3.97. Difference: $0.03 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SGR meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

UNI – Morgans rates the stock as Add

TAH – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

IGO – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

BKL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

OSH – UBS rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy

ELD – Citi rates the stock as Buy