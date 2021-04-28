Apple held hostage, Amazon hair salons, and the rise and role of meme stocks

👓 Virtual and Augmented Reality

The New York Times wrote about virtual reality showing great promise for physical and occupational therapy.

While research specifically on V.R. use in physical and occupational therapy is in the early stages, an analysis of 27 studies, conducted by Matt C. Howard, an assistant professor of marketing and quantitative methods at the University of South Alabama, found that V.R. therapy is, in general, more effective than traditional programs.

Oculus showed off 12 VR games at their gaming showcase.

🌞 Renewables & Climate Change

The US will aim to cut carbon emissions by as much as 52% by 2030.

A UN report stated that cutting the release of methane is critical for the climate.

It also says that — unless there is significant deployment of unproven technologies capable of pulling greenhouse gases out of the air — expanding the use of natural gas is incompatible with keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, a goal of the international Paris Agreement.

A new report on the economics of climate change by insurance giant Swiss Re warns that climate change could cut global economic output by 11-14% by 2050.

If that happens, the economy of the United States would be as much as 7 percent smaller than in a world without climate change, the report estimated. Other wealthy Western nations, including Canada, Britain and France, could lose between 6 percent and 10 percent of their potential economic output.

The New York Times published this climate change primer: The Science of Climate Change Explained: Facts, Evidence and Proof.

The Guardian wrote a piece on how solar power continues to shock the worldfeaturing University of NSW professor Martin Green.

“We think a 40% module, rather than the 22% you can do nowadays with PERC, is what the industry will be doing once we perfect this stacking approach,” Green says. “We’re just trying to find a new cell that will have all the qualities of silicon that we can stack on top of silicon. “The International Energy Agency now says solar is providing the cheapest energy the world has ever seen. But we’re headed towards a future of insanely cheap energy.

💲 Finance

According to a new study by the Sustainable Finance Programme at Oxford University, it’s never been this expensive to finance a new coal power plant.

High-carbon businesses are borrowing money at much higher rates in 2020 compared to 2010. Over that decade, the loan spread for coal mines and coal-fired power plants rose 38% and 54%, respectively.

A Peter Thiel-backed psychedelics startup, ATAI Life Sciences, plans to raise $100m in an IPO (see the S-1).

M&A has soared in the games industry this year, with 280 deals worth $39 billionannounced in the 1st quarter of 2021, higher than the $33 billion worth of deals announced last year.

CNBC looked at the recent rise and role of meme stocks in the market.

⚡ Other Snippets

Spotify, Match, and Tile appeared at a Senate hearing to talk about anticompetitive practices from Apple and Google regarding their app stores.

Both Democratic and Republican senators were skeptical of those explanations. “Google and Apple are here to defend the patently indefensible,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut. “If you presented this fact pattern in a law school antitrust exam, the students would laugh the professor out of the classroom, because it is such an obvious violation of our antitrust laws.”

Scientific American discusses how 3D scanning is reinventing paleoanthropology.

Excavating a fossil is a little bit like unwrapping a present: you’re never entirely sure of what you’ll get. In the case of the DNH 155 cranium, the “wrapping” was two-million-year-old cave sediments and the “unwrapping” a painstaking and precarious process that took weeks.

Carbon Robotics is a Seattle-based robotics startup that autonomously zaps weeds with lasers. Their robot is sold out for 2021.

