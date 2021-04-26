Broker News

April 26, 2021

ELD – Citi rates the stock as Buy

Elders looks well-positioned to provide a “solid” first half result, in Citi’s view, led by strong demand for rural products from favourable cropping conditions and tight crop input markets.

The broker expects the first-half operating income to be $80m, up 9% over last year, and in line with consensus. Citi expects the second half sales growth to be 11% with an operating income of $101m driven by continued growth in sales of rural products.

Buy rating retained with a target of $13.20.

Sector: Food, Beverage & Tobacco.

 

Target price is $13.20.Current Price is $12.38. Difference: $0.82 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ELD meets the Citi target it will return approximately 6% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

