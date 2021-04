UBS pins its Buy rating on a meaningful recovery in indirect infant formula sales over the next two years, plus substantial gains in market share in China through the off-line roll-out and free trade zone expansion.

The broker acknowledges short-term earnings risks amid reduced visibility on daigou sales and the conflicting messages from peers in the March quarter. Target is steady at NZ$16.00.

Sector: Food, Beverage & Tobacco.

Current Price is $7.71. Target price not assessed.