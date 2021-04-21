Markets

April 21, 2021

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 down 65

ASX200 down 65 points (0.9%) to 6952.

 

  • BHP (-1.8%); reported a 7% drop in Q Iron Ore shipments but still sees FY iron ore output near upper end of forecast.
  • Challenger (-6.4%); still feeling unloved after another downgrade yesterday.
  • Corporate Travel (+3.8%); said it expects a strong 4Q after saying it broke even in March.
  • Imugene (+6.8%); said a clinical milestone has been achieved for its HER-Vaxx cancer immunotherapy in the Phase 2 gastric cancer clinical trial.
  • Northern Star (-1.4%); said it is on track to achieve its annual guidance.
  • Nuix (-13%); warned it will not meet guidance set out in its IPO documents just months after listing.
  • Regional Express (-2%); REX CEO John Sharp accuses Qantas of selling tickets to flights that will never take off so it can get hold of the money. Also reckons it might be “technically insolvent”   Source; Twitter.
  • Santos (-2.7%) / Rio (-1.2%) ; Santos has entered into a new gas supply pact with Rio Tinto.

 

 

 

………..and after the close of US markets, Netflix has said it added 3.9m new subscribers.  Market was expecting 6.2m new subscribers.   Stock is down 9%.

