Broker News

April 20, 2021

GPT – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

UBS is factoring in GPT Group spending $1bn on logistics over the next 5 years given the group’s development pipeline expansion and recent track record. The broker believes this will see logistics increase to 28% of assets in 2025.

As of December, GPT Group’s asset allocation is in line with the strategic weightings of retail 40%/office 40%/ logistics 20%, observes UBS. The broker expects this to be reset going forward with logistics up to 33%.

Neutral rating with the target rising to $4.80 from $4.55.

Sector: Real Estate.

 

Target price is $4.80.Current Price is $4.66. Difference: $0.14 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If GPT meets the UBS target it will return approximately 3% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

SYD – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform

ORG – Morgans rates the stock as Add

FBU – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

SVW – UBS rates the stock as Buy

MME – Morgans rates the stock as Add

BSL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform