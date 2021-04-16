Broker News

April 16, 2021

BGL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Bellevue Gold’s resources have grown to 8.55mt at 9.9g/t for 2.7moz following a maiden resource estimate from the newly discovered Marceline lode.

In Macquarie’s view, additional ounces from Marceline and Deacon North in the stage two mine plan will be at a low rate of capital intensity.

Also, extensions of Marceline and other lodes in the upper levels present a key opportunity for Bellevue Gold to add low capital ounces, in the broker’s view.

Target price rises to $1.05 from $1. Outperform rating retained.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $1.05.Current Price is $0.89. Difference: $0.16 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If BGL meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

WHC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral

PDL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

ALD – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

BOQ – Morgans rates the stock as Add

AGL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

RRL – Morgans rates the stock as Add