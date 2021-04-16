Markets

April 16, 2021

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 10

ASX200 down 10 points (0.1%) to 7048.

 

  • AP Eagers (+2.7%); expects a pickup in March Q profit supported by what it said was an unusually strong vehicle market.
  • Brambles (-1.1%); the merger of Kegstar and MicroStar is complete.
  • Coca Cola (-1.2%); ex div 18c.  Trading down 16c.    Shareholders to vote on CCEP takeover today.
  • Gold; shining bright today   EVN +2.8%  GOR +3.3%  NCM +2.6%  NST +2.9%  PRU +3.5%  RSG +3.9%
  • Mineral Resources (-4.2%); has cut its iron ore export guidance.
  • Monadelphous (+4.2%); has settled out of court with Rio Tinto post a fire incident art Rio’s facility at Cape Lambert, WA.
  • National Aust Bank (-0.5%); seeing “clear and widespread signs” of business getting back on track with NAB bankers approving more business loans than before.
  • Origin (-5.6%); downgrades guidance after adverse outcome on gas contract price review.   Challenging operating conditions to persist.

 

Friday Dad Joke;

 

An old lady offers the bus driver some peanuts.   The bus driver happily accepts and eats them.    Every 5 minutes she gives him a handful more peanuts.  The driver asks “why don’t you eat them yourself?”.

The lady replies “I can’t chew.  Look, I have no teeth”.       Driver “so why do you buy them?”.     The old lady says “Oh, I just love the chocolate around them….”.

 

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

