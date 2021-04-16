Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 10

ASX200 down 10 points (0.1%) to 7048.

AP Eagers (+2.7%); expects a pickup in March Q profit supported by what it said was an unusually strong vehicle market.

Brambles (-1.1%); the merger of Kegstar and MicroStar is complete.

Coca Cola (-1.2%); ex div 18c. Trading down 16c. Shareholders to vote on CCEP takeover today.

Gold; shining bright today EVN +2.8% GOR +3.3% NCM +2.6% NST +2.9% PRU +3.5% RSG +3.9%

Mineral Resources (-4.2%); has cut its iron ore export guidance.

Monadelphous (+4.2%); has settled out of court with Rio Tinto post a fire incident art Rio’s facility at Cape Lambert, WA.

National Aust Bank (-0.5%); seeing “clear and widespread signs” of business getting back on track with NAB bankers approving more business loans than before.

Origin (-5.6%); downgrades guidance after adverse outcome on gas contract price review. Challenging operating conditions to persist.

Friday Dad Joke;

An old lady offers the bus driver some peanuts. The bus driver happily accepts and eats them. Every 5 minutes she gives him a handful more peanuts. The driver asks “why don’t you eat them yourself?”.

The lady replies “I can’t chew. Look, I have no teeth”. Driver “so why do you buy them?”. The old lady says “Oh, I just love the chocolate around them….”.