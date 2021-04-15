Broker News

April 15, 2021

RRL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Morgans believes the agreement to purchase a 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine for $903m is transformational for the long-term outlook and an immediate lift for production and cash flow. The Add rating is unchanged and the target price falls to $4.01 from $4.44.

The broker sees substantial long-term potential for the asset with a number of deposits open at depth and a large land package with minimal exploration to date.

Anglogold, the manager and majority owner, maintains its right to match any offer for the 30% stake. Regis Resources has guided that if the bid is successful operating cash flow will be sufficient to internally fund development of McPhillamys.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $4.01.Current Price is $3.22. Difference: $0.79 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If RRL meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 20% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

AGL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

GXY – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

Z1P – UBS rates the stock as Sell

RRL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

MX1 – Morgans rates the stock as Add

BSL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform