Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 down 18

ASX200 down 18 points (0.2%) to 6999
- Ampol (+6%); said its oil refinery in Brisbane has clawed back to break-even territory in the March Q.
- Bank of Queensland (-0.1%); 1H profit $154m , up from $93m yoy. Reiterated guidance.
- Boral (-0.2%); will consider a potential joint venture or sale for its North American fly ash unit as part of a strategic review of the business.
- Netwealth (+1.6%); saw nett inflows of $2.3bn in the March Q.
- Pendal (+0.6%); saw nett inflows of $900m in 2Q.
- Qantas (+0.1%); market update – domestic capacity to reach 90% of pre-covid in Q4, targeting later October for international travel, signs 7 year deal with Accor for lounge management, lost $11bn in revenue since pandemic, 90% of planes to be active in 4Q21 vs 25% in mid2020, all domestic staff are back at work……lots more…..
- Regis Resources (-11%); after completing a capital raising yesterday for an acquisition.
- Transurban (-0.6%); 3Q average daily traffic +1.1%. Sydney average daily traffic +21.8%, Melbourne -15%.
- Whitehaven (-16%); downgraded its expectations for annual coal output and sales because of geological challenges at its Narrabri underground mine in eastern Australia.
….and ASIC have noted that between April 6 and June 12 2020 there were 255 ASX-listed companies where share prices doubled, 70 companies that tripled and 29 that quadrupled. Equally revealing, retail investors accounted for 80% of trades of these stocks, despite comprising just 16% of broader market activity. Source; T McGowen / Linkedin