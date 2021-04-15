Markets

April 15, 2021

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 down 18

ASX200 down 18 points (0.2%) to 6999

 

  • Ampol (+6%); said its oil refinery in Brisbane has clawed back to break-even territory in the March Q.
  • Bank of Queensland (-0.1%); 1H profit $154m , up from $93m yoy.    Reiterated guidance.
  • Boral (-0.2%); will consider a potential joint venture or sale for its North American fly ash unit as part of a strategic review of the business.
  • Netwealth (+1.6%); saw nett inflows of $2.3bn in the March Q.
  • Pendal (+0.6%); saw nett inflows of $900m in 2Q.
  • Qantas (+0.1%); market update – domestic capacity to reach 90% of pre-covid in Q4,  targeting later October for international travel,  signs 7 year deal with Accor for lounge management,  lost $11bn in revenue since pandemic, 90% of planes to be active in 4Q21 vs 25% in mid2020, all domestic staff are back at work……lots more…..
  • Regis Resources (-11%); after completing a capital raising yesterday for an acquisition.
  • Transurban (-0.6%); 3Q average daily traffic +1.1%.   Sydney average daily traffic +21.8%, Melbourne -15%.
  • Whitehaven (-16%); downgraded its expectations for annual coal output and sales because of geological challenges at its Narrabri underground mine in eastern Australia.

 

….and ASIC have noted that between April 6 and June 12 2020 there were 255 ASX-listed companies where share prices doubled, 70 companies that tripled and 29 that quadrupled. Equally revealing, retail investors accounted for 80% of trades of these stocks, despite comprising just 16% of broader market activity.     Source; T McGowen / Linkedin

