Morning Report: US sharemarkets eased from record highs on Monday

US sharemarkets eased ahead of the release of first-quarter earnings and widely-anticipated inflation data. Intel shares dipped 4.2% after Nvidia (+5.6%) said it will offer the company’s first server microprocessors. United Airlines shares dropped 3.9% after the carrier said its first-quarter revenue is expected to fall 66% compared with the same period in 2019. Boeing shares lost 1.1%. But shares of Nuance Communications surged 16.0% after Microsoft said it would buy the artificial intelligence company in a US$19.7 billion deal. The Dow Jones index closed down by 55 points or 0.2%, the S&P 500 index fell less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq index lost 50 points or 0.4%.