April 12, 2021

Morning Report: US sharemarkets hit fresh record highs on Friday

By Tom Piotrowski

Investors shrugged off concerns about inflation ahead of the first-quarter earnings season this week. Honeywell shares lifted 3.2% as Jefferies and JPMorgan raised their price targets on the aero parts maker. General Electric shares climbed 1.1%. JPMorgan shares added 0.8%. Upgrades from Credit Suisse and Argus boosted Carnival’s shares by 2.6%. Amazon shares rose 2.2% as warehouse workers in Alabama rejected an attempt to form a union. The Dow Jones index closed up by 297 points or 0.9% and the S&P 500 index gained 0.8% -both closing at record highs. And the Nasdaq rose by 71 points or 0.5%. Over the week, the Dow Jones index lifted 2.0%, while the S&P 500 index gained 2.7% -its third-straight weekly gain. And the Nasdaq index rallied 3.1%.

