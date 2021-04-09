TYR – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Morgans initiates coverage of Australia’s fifth largest merchant acquiring bank, Tyro Payments, with an Add rating and a target price of $4.25.

The company is technology-driven and offers payment solutions (debit/credit card acquiring) and complementary business banking products in Australia.

The total transaction value acquired (TVA) in Australia of 660bn as at FY20 included $171bn in the company’s core verticals of Health, Hospitality and Retail.

The company increased its TVA market share between FY15 and 1H21 to 3.5% from 1.4% and has consistently shown improving operating leverage over time.

Sector: Software & Services.

Target price is $4.25.Current Price is $3.60. Difference: $0.65 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If TYR meets the Morgans target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).