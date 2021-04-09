Broker News

April 9, 2021

ASX – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News

Credit Suisse maintains its Neutral rating with the target price rising to $74 from $71.

ASX’s trading activity in March was stronger than Credit Suisse expected led by the strong trading activity of cash equities which appears to have bottomed in the broker’s view.

While -20% down over last year, the daily average turnover was up slightly compared to the first half.

Even with activity tracking better than anticipated, the broker believes a positive case could be mounted for longer-term investors where this could be a reasonable entry point for a high-quality business that is seeing cyclically depressed revenues in some areas.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

 

Target price is $74.00.Current Price is $72.36. Difference: $1.64 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ASX meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 2% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

