CHC – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

Macquarie notes the company’s development pipeline is getting larger, at $7bn, aiding returns to both unit holders and the underlying funds.

Nevertheless, acquisitions are expected to remain the growth driver. Outperform rating and $15.78 target retained.

Sector: Real Estate.

Target price is $15.78.Current Price is $12.88. Difference: $2.90 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CHC meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).