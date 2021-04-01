Broker News

April 1, 2021

CHC – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Macquarie notes the company’s development pipeline is getting larger, at $7bn, aiding returns to both unit holders and the underlying funds.

Nevertheless, acquisitions are expected to remain the growth driver. Outperform rating and $15.78 target retained.

Sector: Real Estate.

 

Target price is $15.78.Current Price is $12.88. Difference: $2.90 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CHC meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 18% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

FMG – UBS rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral

DBI – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

NAB – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

SHL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

STO – UBS rates the stock as Buy

ALL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform