Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 unchanged

ASX200 unchanged @ 6791.
- AMP (+2.9%); Alexis George, who is a senior executive at ANZ, will be its next CEO, replacing Francesco De Ferrari who has retired.
- Boral (+6.9%); will buy back up to 122m shares after cutting its debt with the US$1.02bn sale of its 50% stake in its USG Boral joint venture. JHX +2%
- Commonwealth Bank (-0.2%); ASIC have brought actions against CBA alleging contraventions of certain misleading and deceptive conduct provisions and breaches of general obligations. The proceedings relate to errors by CBA where monthly account fee waivers were not applied to accounts for certain customers between 1 June 2010 and 11 September 2019. CBA accepts these errors should not have occurred and has apologised to all customers impacted by these issues.
- Downer (+1%); announced it had completed the sale of 70% of its Laundries business to an entity established by Australian private equity firm, Adamantem Capital for $155m.
- Macquarie (-0.9%); will be subject to higher liquidity and operational risk capital requirements, following multiple breaches of APRA’s reporting standards.
- Orica (+2.4%); has appointed Sanjeev Gandhi as CEO.
- Transurban (-2.1%); has reached financial close on the sale of a 50% interest in its Transurban Chesapeake assets to AustralianSuper, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and UniSuper for USD2.1bn.
