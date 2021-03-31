Funds / Markets / Video

March 31, 2021

DNR Capital: The Outlook for Australian Small Caps

By Staff Writers | More Articles by Staff Writers

Following on from his keynote presentation at last week’s ShareCafe Hidden Gems Webinar, we spoke with Sam Twidale, Portfolio Manager of the DNR Capital Australian Emerging Companies Fund, about his outlook for smaller-cap stocks and where he sees opportunities in the sector.

 

The investment objective of the DNR Capital Australian Emerging Companies Fund is to outperform the Benchmark (net of fees) over a rolling five -year period by investing primarily in emerging companies and cash. The Fund is style neutral with a quality focus.

 

