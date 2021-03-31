Markets

March 31, 2021

Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 87 points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 87 points (1.2%) to 6822.

 

  • Banks; half year end today for ANZ +1.2%  NAB +1.1%  WBC +1.1%.   FY end for MQG +1.1%
  • Resolute (+7.1%); reaffirms 2021 production, cost and capital expenditure.
  • Suncorp (+1.1%); said estimated net claims costs from the torrential rain and flooding in eastern Australia at between $230m-$250m.  The insurer said just over 7,600 claims had been received so far, which likely underestimates the final number as some customers haven’t been able to return to affected regions.
  • Zip Co (-0.9%); has entered into a partnership with JB Hi-Fi.  Zip will provide a fully integrated payments solution for both JB HI-FI and The Good Guys, providing customers with the ability to shop, both in-store and online, and pay with Zip’s interest free BNPL payment solutions.

 

A recent poll asked Australians what their favourite sandwich filling was.    Top 6 were;

  • Ham and cheese
  • Vegemite
  • Chicken
  • Salad
  • Egg
  • Cheese, lettuce and tomato

 

The least favourite was one I still love to this day (does that say something about me?) ;

  • Devon and tomato sauce.    After being in a hot school bag for 5-6 hours.   Thanks Mum.
Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

