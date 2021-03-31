Australia…1 hour in… ASX200 up 87 points

ASX200 up 87 points (1.2%) to 6822.
- Banks; half year end today for ANZ +1.2% NAB +1.1% WBC +1.1%. FY end for MQG +1.1%
- Resolute (+7.1%); reaffirms 2021 production, cost and capital expenditure.
- Suncorp (+1.1%); said estimated net claims costs from the torrential rain and flooding in eastern Australia at between $230m-$250m. The insurer said just over 7,600 claims had been received so far, which likely underestimates the final number as some customers haven’t been able to return to affected regions.
- Zip Co (-0.9%); has entered into a partnership with JB Hi-Fi. Zip will provide a fully integrated payments solution for both JB HI-FI and The Good Guys, providing customers with the ability to shop, both in-store and online, and pay with Zip’s interest free BNPL payment solutions.
