ALL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

The company has noted that slot machine industries in Australia and the US have recovered beyond original hopes and turnover through its machines is above pre-pandemic expectations. In both geographies Aristocrat Leisure has gained market share.

There has been heightened interest from venues in North America in lease and revenue share pricing because of constrained budgets and risk aversion. Credit Suisse upgrades estimates slightly, buyback 4-5%, and retains an Outperform rating. Target is raised to $38.00 from $34.50.

Sector: Consumer Services.

Target price is $38.00.Current Price is $33.61. Difference: $4.39 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ALL meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).