Broker News

March 31, 2021

ALL – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

The company has noted that slot machine industries in Australia and the US have recovered beyond original hopes and turnover through its machines is above pre-pandemic expectations. In both geographies Aristocrat Leisure has gained market share.

There has been heightened interest from venues in North America in lease and revenue share pricing because of constrained budgets and risk aversion. Credit Suisse upgrades estimates slightly, buyback 4-5%, and retains an Outperform rating. Target is raised to $38.00 from $34.50.

Sector: Consumer Services.

 

Target price is $38.00.Current Price is $33.61. Difference: $4.39 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ALL meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 12% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

NAB – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

SHL – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

STO – UBS rates the stock as Buy

AFG – Morgans rates the stock as Upgrade to Add

VRT – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Underweight

MIN – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform