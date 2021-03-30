Markets / Video

March 30, 2021

Morning Report: US sharemarkets were mixed on Monday

By Tom Piotrowski

US bank shares slid 2.1% after Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of a significant hit after US hedge fund Archegos Capital, defaulted, hitting shares in some US media and Chinese technology companies. US-listed shares of Discovery (-2.3%), ViacomCBS (-3.1%), Baidu (-1.9%) and Vipshop (-8.7%) all fell. The potential fallout from forced block sales weighed on the broader market. But Boeing shares lifted 2.3% after Southwest Airlines (-0.5%) ordered 100 new 737 MAX jets. Coca-Cola shares lifted 1.5%. The Dow Jones index rose by 98 points or 0.3% to a record closing high after being down 160 points. But the S&P 500 index fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq index lost 79 points or 0.6%.

