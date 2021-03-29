Uncategorized

March 29, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 up 25

ASX200 up 25 points (0.4%) to 6850.

  • AMP (-0.3%); said it is continuing to work with Ares towards a potential transaction.
  • Austal (-1.7%); said that construction has officially commenced on Austal USA’s new steel shipbuilding facility, in Mobile, Alabama.
  • Banks; ANZ +1.6%  CBA +0.2%  NAB +1%  WBC +1.3%     Stronger today as several brokers issue research saying capital management is high on the priority list as their capital levels are strong.
  • CSL (-0.4%); press speculation CSL are looking for acquisitions, most likely in Europe.
  • Invictus Energy (+15%); has signed a 25 year Petroleum Exploration Development & Production Agreement with Republic of Zimbabwe.
  • Mineral Resources (+3%); said it has been successful in the recent WA Govt Petroleum Acreage Release, with the award of two highly prospective gas exploration permits in the Perth and Northern Carnarvon Basins.
  • Mortgage Choice (+61%); REA Group has offered to buy Mortgage Choice for $1.95 a share, a 66% premium to previous closing price.   Trading now @ $1.90.
  • REA (-1.1%);   see Mortgage Choice.
  • Tabcorp (-0.6%); has launched a strategic review of its business and is exploring the potential sale or demerger of one or more of its operating units.  The review comes after Tabcorp received several unsolicited proposals for its wagering and media business. Tabcorp said it has determined that the proposals, which valued the unit at roughly $3bn don’t adequately value the business.
  • Treasury Wines (-0.4%); said Chinese authorities concluded a tariff investigation into Australian wine imports and will apply a 175.6% duty going forward.
  • Worley (+1%); announced the sale of the Capital Projects Advisory business for a cash consideration of approximately $48m.

 

