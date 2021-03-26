The Week that Was – March 22-26, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it all is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 22nd March, 2021

Rio Ahead of the Curve on Climate Change

Did Rio Tinto spot this major change coming from the SEC that will force every energy company in the world to take climate change issues far more seriously?

Tuesday 23rd March, 2021

Heavy the Wallet that Owns the Crown

Crown shares jumped 21% yesterday as investors punted on a second takeover offer or a higher price from Blackstone, the US private equity company which has announced a bid for the company.

Telstra Breaking up the Band

The end of Telstra as we know it as the company confirmed yesterday the shape of the previously announced plan that would see it splitting itself into four component parts.

European Metals and CEZ Ready Cinovec for EV Revolution

The European Union’s big-spending commitment to developing a secure battery supply chain in support of its decarbonisation targets is speeding up.

Sodden Sydney Officially a Disaster Zone

The Insurance Council of Australia has declared an insurance catastrophe after more than 5,000 claims were lodged following extreme rain and flooding across Sydney and much of coastal NSW.

Can You Have it All?

Fidelity International Investment Director Tom Stevenson tackles the age-old question we’d all dearly like to know the answer to: Can you have it all?

Inflation, Rising Rates and Their Impact on Infrastructure

There appears to be little to no correlation between various infrastructure assets and inflation over the past 30 years. Shane Hurst from ClearBridge Investments explains why.

Bapcor Revs up Asian Interests

Autobarn owner Bapcor has picked up a 25% stake in Singapore auto parts group Tye Soon for around $12 million – putting a value on the new associate of $50 million.

Long Walk to Freedom as Shares Slashed 80%

Freedom Foods’ recovery faces a bigger hurdle after the shares plunged more than 80% as a nine-month trading suspension ended on Monday.

Ore Prices Fall on Pollution Crackdown

The 2021 boom in iron ore has been popped with the price of the most popular type – 62% Fe fines – dropping into negative territory for the first time this year on Monday.

Wednesday 24th March, 2021

Tough Times in Coal Town

Trouble abounds for a number of NSW’s major coal players thanks to COVID-related price action, questionable behaviour on the part of former executives, and good old Mother Nature.

The Commodities Super Cycle: Is it time to follow the trend?

Should commodity markets continue to move up and central banks realise their objective of higher inflation, a trend-following strategy that takes positions in all asset classes may be worth consideration.

Sigma Looking the Picture of Health

Sigma Healthcare has reported a $59 million net profit after tax for the year to January, much better than the $12.3 million loss for 2019-20.

Industrials Prove Their Worth

Phil Strano, Portfolio Manager of the Yarra Absolute Credit Fund, explains the recent significant outperformance of Industrials, looks at current valuations and details why he’s a happy holder of Triple B corporate securities.

Kathmandu Shares Up 9% on Sturdy Earnings

NZ-based outdoors retailer Kathmandu has returned to paying dividends after reporting higher sales and profits in the first half.

NSW Insurers Hit by a Deluge of Claims

The numbers of claims from the heavy rain and floods in NSW and southern Queensland has more than doubled in a day as conditions in and around Sydney and the north coast eased.

Thursday 25th March, 2021

Managing Risk When Speculative Manias Take Hold (video)

A speculative mania has touched many parts of the market. Platinum Asset Management’s Troy Augustus explains what’s driving the mania and how Platinum manages risk in speculative market environments.

Westpac Set to Ditch the Ditch?

Westpac is reportedly looking at quitting New Zealand and retreating to its Australian core, telling the ASX yesterday afternoon that it had appointed Macquarie to explore the sale of the NZ business.

Santos Ready to Pop the Cork on Barossa

The start of work on the Barossa LNG project off northern Australia has moved a step closer with Santos revealing that it has awarded the project’s single largest and most important contract.

Premier to Hang on to JobKeeper Despite Big Profit

Premier Investments will not hand back the nearly $20 million it received in JobKeeper payments during the first half of its 2020-21 financial year despite nearly doubling its profits.

The Return of Cyclicals, Dividends & Guidance

Elfreda Jonker from Alphinity Investment Management reflects on the key themes from the latest reporting season and the standout results for Alphinity’s portfolios.

Computershare Holds out Hat for Wells Fargo Deal

Shareholders in Computershare will be asked to pay most of the $US750 million ($A970 million) cost of buying Wells Fargo’s Corporate Trust Services (CTS) in the US.

Another Month, Another Record Oz Trade Surplus

February was a record month for Australia’s trade account, with the $8.1 billion figure marking the first time the country has seen three months in a row of $8 billion-plus goods surpluses.

Friday 26th March, 2021

Cboe to Take Over Chi-X

Control of Australia’s second stock exchange is changing hands with one of the biggest exchanges in the world, Cboe, buying the Australian and Japanese markets run by Chi-X.

AMP Playing Musical Chairs Again?

Drama yesterday about the CEO’s position at AMP Limited as a report on the AFR website claimed CEO Francesco De Ferrari has resigned after two and a half years in the position.

Euro Manganese Raises $30m to Secure Manganese Dominance in Europe (video)

Euro Manganese (ASX: EMN) has announced a private placement to accelerate its high-purity manganese development program.

Ten Stock Market Themes for 2021 and Beyond

As the global economy emerges from the pandemic, Schroders have identified ten investment themes that could develop in the wake of this very unusual chapter of history.

Pleasant Recession, Unpleasant Recovery

Weak pent-up demand will likely prevent a post-COVID boom. Nikolaj Schmidt, Chief International Economist with T. Rowe Price explains why.

Resolute Mining Loses Key African Lease

Shares in Resolute Mining, the African-focused gold producer, fell out of bed yesterday when the company revealed it had lost a gold mining lease in the West African country of Ghana.

Soul Patts Hits Record High Despite Mixed Results

Shares in Sydney-based investment group Washington H Soul Pattinson hit a new all-time high yesterday despite reporting mixed results from its stable of companies in the latest half year.

Property Trust Arm Saves Brickworks

Brickworks will lift its interim dividend to 21 cents a share after its interim results were saved by its property development arm and not its core building products operations.