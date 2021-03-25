Euro Manganese Raises $30m to Secure Manganese Dominance in Europe

Euro Manganese (ASX: EMN) has announced a private placement to accelerate its high-purity manganese development program. The offering was anchored by a strategic investor and an ESG-focused fund, and also received strong support from several existing institutional shareholders.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails reprocessing a significant manganese deposit hosted in mine tailings from a decommissioned mine, strategically located in the Czech Republic. The Company’s goal is to become a leading, competitive and environmentally superior primary producer of ultra-high-purity Manganese Products in the heart of Europe, serving both the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as other high-technology applications.