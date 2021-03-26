Broker News

March 26, 2021

SKO – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Macquarie believes meaningful  B4B booking volumes are in sight after the company released an update on Booking.com for business joint venture, which noted the transition of existing customers to the new ‘powered by Zeno’ platform has commenced.

Also trading conditions are on the improve as A&NZ travel restarts with March month-to-date figures around 68% of 2019 and toward the top end of guidance. Outperform retained, target rises to NZ$7.25 from NZ$5.91.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Current Price is $5.85. Target price not assessed.

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BKW – Citi rates the stock as Buy

PRU – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

APA – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

EVN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

NWL – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

BKW – Morgans rates the stock as Add