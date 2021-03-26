SKO – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

Macquarie believes meaningful B4B booking volumes are in sight after the company released an update on Booking.com for business joint venture, which noted the transition of existing customers to the new ‘powered by Zeno’ platform has commenced.

Also trading conditions are on the improve as A&NZ travel restarts with March month-to-date figures around 68% of 2019 and toward the top end of guidance. Outperform retained, target rises to NZ$7.25 from NZ$5.91.

Sector: Software & Services.

Current Price is $5.85. Target price not assessed.