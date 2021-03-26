Broker News

March 26, 2021

APA – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

With speculation that Australian wind farm developer Epuron is considering a sale process, Macquarie assesses it would potentially be an attractive alternative to Tilt, to step change APA Group’s renewable strategy.

The broker feels the most significant attraction would be a management team with a good track record in identifying attractive wind sites
and moving through the environmental approval process. The Outperform rating and $10.17 target are unchanged.

Sector: Utilities.

 

Target price is $10.17.Current Price is $10.18. Difference: ($0.01) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If APA meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

BKW – Citi rates the stock as Buy

PRU – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

SKO – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

EVN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

NWL – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

BKW – Morgans rates the stock as Add