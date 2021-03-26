APA – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

With speculation that Australian wind farm developer Epuron is considering a sale process, Macquarie assesses it would potentially be an attractive alternative to Tilt, to step change APA Group’s renewable strategy.

The broker feels the most significant attraction would be a management team with a good track record in identifying attractive wind sites

and moving through the environmental approval process. The Outperform rating and $10.17 target are unchanged.

Sector: Utilities.

