Broker News

March 25, 2021

PMV – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

First half earnings were ahead of Macquarie’s estimates. The broker notes the 30.3% margins were supported by online and rent/wages relief.

Earnings margins are expected to normalise but still exceed pre-pandemic levels amid long-term rent reductions and a shift to online.

Macquarie likes the exposure to a leading global retailer and retains an Outperform rating. Target is raised to $31 from $28.

Sector: Retailing.

 

Target price is $31.00.Current Price is $23.84. Difference: $7.16 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If PMV meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

TPW – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

BKL – Citi rates the stock as Sell

CPU – Morgans rates the stock as Add

BEN – Macquarie rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform

WHC – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

NHC – Morgans rates the stock as Add