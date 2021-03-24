Markets

March 24, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 up 21

By Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 21 points (0.3%) to 6766

 

  • Computershare (TH); agreed to pay US$750m to acquire the assets of Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services.   Announces $835m capital raising.
  • Graincorp (+1.9%); said it expects to get an earnings boost from using spare port capacity to move commodities such as woodchips, fertilizer and cement.
  • Premier Investments (+2.2%); the owner of retail chains Smiggle, Peter Alexander, Just Jeans and Portmans, has beaten expectations to post a soaring profit, up 89% for the H.
  • Santos (-1%); said it has cut around US$1bn off the cost of developing the Barossa natural-gas project by awarding a contract for a floating production, storage and offloading vessel to BW Offshore.
  • Xero (+2.6%); is buying Swedish electronic invoicing infrastructure firm Tickstar for US$17.5m in the cloud accounting firm’s second Scandinavian acquisition this month.
Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.



