Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 up 21

ASX200 up 21 points (0.3%) to 6766
- Computershare (TH); agreed to pay US$750m to acquire the assets of Wells Fargo Corporate Trust Services. Announces $835m capital raising.
- Graincorp (+1.9%); said it expects to get an earnings boost from using spare port capacity to move commodities such as woodchips, fertilizer and cement.
- Premier Investments (+2.2%); the owner of retail chains Smiggle, Peter Alexander, Just Jeans and Portmans, has beaten expectations to post a soaring profit, up 89% for the H.
- Santos (-1%); said it has cut around US$1bn off the cost of developing the Barossa natural-gas project by awarding a contract for a floating production, storage and offloading vessel to BW Offshore.
- Xero (+2.6%); is buying Swedish electronic invoicing infrastructure firm Tickstar for US$17.5m in the cloud accounting firm’s second Scandinavian acquisition this month.