Bell Potter LIC Weekly: ALF Suspended

Accounting for 2.8% of the Cadence Capital (CDM) investment portfolio, constituent company DeepGreen Metals has announced a definitive business combination agreement with an ESG-focused and New York listed special purpose acquisition company. The transaction merges a private procurer of battery metals from oceanic polymetallic rocks with experienced stewardship and deep operational and capital market capabilities, in the energy and resource sectors. The combined company will be renamed ‘The Metals Company’ (TMC), with the merger expected to be finalised during 2Q 2021. The transaction reflects a pro forma equity value for TMC of US$2.9bn and an Enterprise Value of US$2.4bn, representing an Enterprise Value to EBITDA of 1.2x as measured by the company’s estimated 2027 EBITDA of ~US$2bn. This includes an upsized US$330m of Private Investment in Public Equity at US$10.00 per share. TMC will continue to be led by Gerard Barron, DeepGreen Chairman and CEO, while Scott Leonard, CEO of SOAC, will join the Board (continued in report).

Bell Potter’s Indicative NTA tracks the ‘indicative’ movement of a LIC’s underlying NTA each month by monitoring the percentage movements of the disclosed holdings and using an index to track the movement of the remaining positions. The Indicative NTA works best with LICs that have a high percentage of investments concentrated in its Top 20, regular disclosure of its Top 20, lower turnover of investments, regular disclosure of its cash position and the absence of a performance fee. We have also included an adjusted indicative NTA and adjusted discount that removes the LIC distribution from the ex-dividend date until the receipt of the new NTA post the payment date. This report is published each Monday prior to the market open and is available on a daily basis. Intraday indicative NTAs will be available on request through your adviser.

For full details refer to the detailed report below or click here to download your copy.