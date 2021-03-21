Commodities Corner: China Ore Bust?

Australia’s biggest export is facing a major challenge as authorities in a key Chinese steelmaking city move to shut millions of tonnes of capacity in a move that could see billions of dollars of iron ore imports cut this year.

Up to $A6 billion worth of iron ore imports could be cut from 2021 imports from countries like Australia and Brazil.

Investors will no doubt be watching closely after tough rules on pollution control were announced in the big Chinese steel-making city of Tangshan.

The report knocked Chinese and global iron ore prices lower on Friday and for the week.

Analysts say the measures, if actually implemented and enforced, could cut steel production by 22 million over the year and iron ore imports by more than 30 million tonnes – the bulk of which would hit Australian exporters as we supply 70% or more of China’s annual imports.

That’s around 3% of 2020 Chinese iron ore imports and 2% of crude steel production.

A total of 23 steel mills (crude and stainless and other speciality types) have been caught not following previous production cuts aimed at lowering winter smog levels.

The measures seem, from western media reports, to be a form of punishment for Tangshan-based steel makers that failed to follow previous production cuts (to reduce smog levels) in winter.

The cuts in production were to start on Saturday with seven mills forced to cut production by half from Saturday until June 30, and by 30% in the second half of 2021, Reuters and MB Fastmarkets reported on the weekend.

The story will have a greater impact on the ASX today than the rise in gold, silver and oil prices on Friday.

Shares in the big three iron ore exporters – BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue all fell on Friday and last week and are down in the past month as iron ore prices have slowly drifted lower.

BHP shares dropped 6.4% last week (closing at $44.90 on Friday) and are down 5.1% in the last month; Rio shares lost 6.5% last week (ending the week at $109.06) and 11.5% in the last month and Fortescue shares ($20.01 close on Friday) dropped 5.8% last week and are down more than 16% in the past month.

Media reports on Saturday that a notice circulating in China’s steel industry that threatens output cuts between 30% and 50% for pollution defaulters in Tangshan over the rest of 2021.

That saw futures prices of iron ore and coke on the Dalian Commodity Exchange drop 4%.

Fastmarkets MB reported a $US5.23 or 3.1% fall in the price of 62% Fe fines (delivered to northern China) to $US161.39 on Friday.

The price of 65% Fe fines (mostly from Brazil) fell $US4.80 a tonne to $US187.50 on Friday in the wake of the news.

The falls meant the price of 62% Fe fines dropped 1.8% over the week and the price of 65% Fe fines down 1.6%.

The prices of both ore types are within a few dollars of falling under the closing prices for 2020 on December 31 of $US160.47 a tonne for 62% Fe fines and $US172.90 a tonne for 65% Fe fines.

Reuters quoted the document, circulating among Chinese steel mills, as saying:

“To strengthen supervision of steel enterprises and raise punishment for illegal behaviour, the city government has… decided to impose production and emission cutting measures on firms that failed to take emergency action,” the notice said.

Fastmarkets said in a report that “Tangshan’s environmental protection office said on Friday March 19 that it is looking to tighten its grip on air pollution in the city, especially after it found that not all steelmakers had abided by production restrictions in the previous round of controls.”

“The measures are to be imposed on errant mills, including requiring seven steel mills to cut production by 50% from March 20 to the end of June and 30% for the rest of the year.

“Another 16 steel mills are required to cut production from March 20 to December, while two “A-class” mills are required to cut production by about 30% from March 20 to April 20,” Fastmarkets reported.

Reuters reported that the plan was still at the draft stage and an official at one of the mills mentioned in the notice said it had not yet been received

Mills in Tangshan produced 144 million tonnes of crude steel last year, or more than Japan (and around 14% of China’s total crude steel output) but is one of China’s 10 smoggiest cities, according to Reuters.

If the draft plan is adopted, output of molten iron will fall about 22.23 million tonnes this year, which could slash iron ore demand by more than 35 million tonnes, analysts with the Mysteel consultancy estimated. The consultancy pointed out that capacity utilisation in Tangshan had fallen 10 percentage points by Friday, indicating that output cuts are underway.

