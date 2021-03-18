Broker News

March 18, 2021

APT – UBS rates the stock as Sell

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

UBS cites Commonwealth Bank’s ((CBA)) foray into BNPL as evidence of competition in the space. It’s also considered to highlight risk around ‘no surcharge’ rules.

According to the broker, many consumers are unaware of Afterpay’s costs to merchants (3-7%), assume the service to be free and are thereby incentivised to use the service.

Under current rules the merchant can surcharge Commonwealth Bank’s cheaper alternative but not Afterpay’s offering. Over time, UBS believes it is likely that ‘no surcharge’ rules could eventually be regulated, to the detriment of Afterpay.

Sell rating and $36 target retained.

Sector: Software & Services.

 

Target price is $36.00.Current Price is $112.99. Difference: ($76.99) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If APT meets the UBS target it will return approximately -214% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

SUN – UBS rates the stock as Buy

FSF – Macquarie rates the stock as Underperform

STA – Morgans rates the stock as Add

NHF – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

MTS – Citi rates the stock as Buy

CLV – UBS rates the stock as Upgrade to Buy