Broker News

March 16, 2021

Z1P – Citi rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Citi sees the third round of stimulus in the US as positive for the BNPL sector as it could support consumer spending.

Independent data for February in the US shows QuadPay continues to see fastest website visit growth and app downloads increase month-on-month, notes the broker. In ANZ during February, the company continues to outperform Afterpay ((APT)).

The Neutral rating and $11.35 target are unchanged.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

 

Target price is $11.35.Current Price is $8.49. Difference: $2.86 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If Z1P meets the Citi target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

SGP – UBS rates the stock as Downgrade to Neutral

PPE – Morgans rates the stock as Add

STO – UBS rates the stock as Buy

RIC – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform

CCL – Morgans rates the stock as Hold

CSL – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral