Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 up 11 points

ASX200 up 11 points (0.2%) to 6784
- Brainchip (-8.5%); will be added to ASX300 from March 22.
- Crown (-0.1%); has announced it will cease making political donations.
- Dexus (+1.5%) / AMP (+0.7%); Dexus has entered a pact with AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund.
- Metcash (-0.8%); raised its dividend payout target ratio for FY21 as it outlined a strong trading performance across the first four months of its 2H.
- News Corp (+0.8%); reached a 3 year agreement with Facebook in Australia to let FB feature news in Australia from some of the media company’s key properties.
- Pendal (+2.2%); CEO Emilio Gonzalez to step down.
- Pointsbet (+4.5%); will buy Banach Technology for $43m.
- Santos (-0.9%); will give shareholders a vote on the co’s Climate Change Report.
- Starpharma (+2.1%); says its second radiopharmaceutical candidate, DEP HER2-lutetium, outperforms in human breast cancer model.
- Syrah (+7.3%); announced the recommencement of natural graphite production at its Balama Operation in Mozambique.