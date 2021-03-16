Markets

March 16, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 up 11 points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 11 points (0.2%) to 6784

 

  • Brainchip (-8.5%); will be added to ASX300 from March 22.
  • Crown (-0.1%); has announced it will cease making political donations.
  • Dexus (+1.5%) / AMP (+0.7%); Dexus has entered a pact with AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund.
  • Metcash (-0.8%); raised its dividend payout target ratio for FY21 as it outlined a strong trading performance across the first four months of its 2H.
  • News Corp (+0.8%); reached a 3 year agreement with Facebook in Australia to let FB feature news in Australia from some of the media company’s key properties.
  • Pendal (+2.2%); CEO Emilio Gonzalez to step down.
  • Pointsbet (+4.5%); will buy Banach Technology for $43m.
  • Santos (-0.9%); will give shareholders a vote on the co’s Climate Change Report.
  • Starpharma (+2.1%); says its second radiopharmaceutical candidate, DEP HER2-lutetium, outperforms in human breast cancer model.
  • Syrah (+7.3%); announced the recommencement of natural graphite production at its Balama Operation in Mozambique.

 

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

