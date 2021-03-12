Broker News

March 12, 2021

CSL – Macquarie rates the stock as Neutral

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

After reviewing the drivers of 14% per annum gross profit growth during FY2016-20, Macquarie assumes a recovery for Ig though potential competitive risks in relation to key Specialty Products with less substantial incremental contributions from Seqirus.

Thus, the broker calculates more modest gross profit growth to FY23 of around 10% per annum. After minor adjustments to forecasts, the Neutral rating is maintained while the price target falls to $288 from $293.

Within CSL Behring, Ig and Specialty products were seen by Macquarie as the key drivers of the prior 14% growth rate.

Sector: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences.

 

Target price is $288.00.

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

JHC – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

ACF – Morgans rates the stock as Add

TWE – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

MTS – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

CSL – Morgans rates the stock as Upgrade to Add

TYR – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight