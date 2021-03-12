Markets

March 12, 2021

Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 up 68 points

By Scott Phillips | More Articles by Scott Phillips

ASX200 up 68 points (1%) to 6781.

 

  • Breville (-0.5%); CEO Jim Clayton has sold 328,338 shares , worth $8.7m.  He said he did it to buy a house and pay a tax bill.
  • Nine Entertainment (+0.5%) / Southern Cross Media (-14%) ; Nine has switched its regional TV affiliation from Southern Cross to WIN Network.
  • Rio Tinto (+1%); has signed a sales agreement with Amaero for Aluminium-Scandium Alloy.
  • Tabcorp (+0.4%); press speculation the co will opt for a strategic review to consider a demerger of its wagering and media unit. The co is understood to have received at least three bids for the business this year.
  • Westpac (+0.4%); APRA has closed its investigation into Westpac’s anti-money laundering breaches, but says it is determined to ensure that the bank fixes risk governance weaknesses.
  • Wisetech (+1.6%); ex div 2.7c.  Trading up 43c.

 

Friday Dad Joke;

A bride on her wedding night says to her husband, “I must confess darling, I used to be a hooker”.

He says, “That’s a bit of a shock dear, but I must admit, I find it quite erotic.  Tell me about it”.

She replies, “ Well, my name was Dicko and I played for Norths”.

 

…..happy birthday to the one and only Andrew “Dicko” Tracy.  One of Norths’ finest in his 99 games for the great Rugby club.

Scott Phillips

About Scott Phillips

Scott has over 35 years experience in Australian equities, starting as a “chalkie” and trader on the Stock Exchange Trading Floor and spending the last 25 years advising and trading for International Institutions. He has been an Executive Director at JPMorgan and Nomura, a Governor of the Australian Stock Exchange and was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievment award by the Australian Stockbrokers Association.

View more articles by Scott Phillips →

