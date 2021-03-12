Australia…One Hour In…ASX200 up 68 points

ASX200 up 68 points (1%) to 6781.

Breville (-0.5%); CEO Jim Clayton has sold 328,338 shares , worth $8.7m. He said he did it to buy a house and pay a tax bill.

Nine Entertainment (+0.5%) / Southern Cross Media (-14%) ; Nine has switched its regional TV affiliation from Southern Cross to WIN Network.

Rio Tinto (+1%); has signed a sales agreement with Amaero for Aluminium-Scandium Alloy.

Tabcorp (+0.4%); press speculation the co will opt for a strategic review to consider a demerger of its wagering and media unit. The co is understood to have received at least three bids for the business this year.

Westpac (+0.4%); APRA has closed its investigation into Westpac’s anti-money laundering breaches, but says it is determined to ensure that the bank fixes risk governance weaknesses.

Wisetech (+1.6%); ex div 2.7c. Trading up 43c.

