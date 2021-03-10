Broker News

March 10, 2021

Z1P – UBS rates the stock as Downgrade to Sell

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Australasian customer growth surpassed rival Afterpay ((APT)) in the first half and UBS expects cash operating earnings to be at breakeven in FY21.

The broker remains positive about the short-term growth profile but envisages significant execution risks while capital requirements will continue to increase.

Higher bond rates may also affect the cost of funding and valuation. UBS downgrades to Sell from Neutral on valuation grounds and raises the target to $6.40 from $5.70. 

Sector: Diversified Financials.

 

Target price is $6.40.Current Price is $8.78. Difference: ($2.38) – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If Z1P meets the UBS target it will return approximately -37% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

IAP – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

MAI – Morgans rates the stock as Add

WSA – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Hold

ALQ – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

KLL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

SGP – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight