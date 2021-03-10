Broker News

March 10, 2021

VOC – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

Vocus Communications has entered a scheme implementation deed for 100% of the stock with MIRA/Aware at $5.50 cash a share. The scheme has been unanimously recommended by the board.

UBS suggests there is a possibility of another bidder and a break fee of $35m has been disclosed. Neutral rating and $5.50 target retained.

Sector: Telecommunication Services.

 

Target price is $5.50.Current Price is $5.43. Difference: $0.07 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If VOC meets the UBS target it will return approximately 1% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

