SLK – Macquarie rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform

Macquarie upgrades its rating to Outperform from Neutral with the target rising to $9.50 from $8.70.

The broker upgrades its FY22-23 earnings forecasts for SeaLink Travel Group by 7-10% to reflect permanent operational changes in the marine & tourism segment, along with the realisation of synergies.

The on-time running of transit systems across both regions 3 and 6 have been sustained, highlights Macquarie, with tender opportunities available in Sydney and Melbourne.

Sector: Consumer Services.

Target price is $9.50.Current Price is $9.05. Difference: $0.45 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SLK meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).