Broker News

March 10, 2021

SLK – Macquarie rates the stock as Upgrade to Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Macquarie upgrades its rating to Outperform from Neutral with the target rising to $9.50 from $8.70.

The broker upgrades its FY22-23 earnings forecasts for SeaLink Travel Group by 7-10% to reflect permanent operational changes in the marine & tourism segment, along with the realisation of synergies.

The on-time running of transit systems across both regions 3 and 6 have been sustained, highlights Macquarie, with tender opportunities available in Sydney and Melbourne.

Sector: Consumer Services.

 

Target price is $9.50.Current Price is $9.05. Difference: $0.45 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SLK meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 5% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

TYR – Morgan Stanley rates the stock as Overweight

VOC – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

IAP – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

MAI – Morgans rates the stock as Add

Z1P – UBS rates the stock as Downgrade to Sell

WSA – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Hold