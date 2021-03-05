SM1 – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Reduce

In the wake of the recent downgrade from The A2 Milk Co ((A2M)), Synlait Milk has flagged significant uncertainty and volatility is impacting its business and withdrew FY21 guidance.

Morgans makes material forecast downgrades, lowers the rating to Reduce from Hold and the target price is decreased to $2.78 from $4.18. Balance sheet risk is considered to be heightened and an equity raising not ruled out.

The broker highlights a slide in infant formula sales volumes will reduce overhead recovery and increase production of lower-margin ingredient products.

Sector: Food, Beverage & Tobacco.

