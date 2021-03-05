Broker News

March 5, 2021

CIA – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

After incorporating the development of the Kami Project into forecasts (which underpins tripling of production by 2026), Macquarie raises the price target to $6.80 from $6. The analyst believes the company should be able to fund the organic growth.

The broker’s FY21-24 earnings (EPS) estimates are unchanged, while FY25 forecasts increases by 6% on initial production and shipments from Kami. FY26 EPS and beyond increase by 30-45% on a ramp-up in Kami production. The Outperform rating is retained.

Sector: Materials.

 

Target price is $6.80.Current Price is $5.81. Difference: $0.99 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If CIA meets the Macquarie target it will return approximately 15% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

 

 

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

IGO – UBS rates the stock as Buy

PAN – Morgans rates the stock as Upgrade to Add

ASX – UBS rates the stock as Neutral

SM1 – Morgans rates the stock as Downgrade to Reduce

KLL – Macquarie rates the stock as Outperform

QAN – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Underperform